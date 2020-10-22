Here’s a Look at Jio’s New Web Browser JioPages & Its Features

In a bid to make sure that the company’s digital gets a widespread consumer base, Jio has launched its own web browser called JioPages.

Riding on the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the homegrown web-browser presents a host of features for its users like support for eight Indian languages, Incognito Mode, Advanced Download Manager and more.

As per Jio, the browser has been built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, which provides an enhanced browsing experience with privacy at the core of it.

Here’s a look at some of the features that JioPages brings to its users.