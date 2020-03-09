Major Flaw Discovered in Intel Processors That’ll Be Hard to Fix
Intel has been the popular choice of chipset for PC manufacturers.&nbsp;
Intel has been the popular choice of chipset for PC manufacturers. (Photo: Reuters)

Major Flaw Discovered in Intel Processors That’ll Be Hard to Fix

S Aadeetya
Tech News

Intel chipsets running on PCs in the past five years have a major security flaw that cannot be fixed.

According to security company Positive Technologies, who discovered it, the flaw could break apart a chain of trust for important technology like silicon-based encryption, hardware authentication and modern DRM protections, all crucial to the secured nature of a system on chip (SoC) for PCs and other devices.

The security vulnerability discovered applies to machines with Intel chips built over the last five years or so, and the worrying part is, they believe these flaws cannot be fixed, putting billions of Intel-powered devices sold over the years at huge risk.

Intel’s user-base includes the personal as well as the business segment, and the new report does raise concerns for the latter which depends on a secure device ecosystem.

Loading...

Intel has put out a statement sharing the confirmation of the vulnerability, and claims it has fixed the issue via multiple patches, ensuring users have nothing to worry about.

Also Read : Microsoft joins Google, Intel for data protection consortium

The chip maker has also advised its users to keep updating their systems as soon as they become available, and to keep an eye on possible intrusions from third-party actors. The support page website also lists out the other concerns its users will have and looks to quash them with possible steps to mitigate it.

Asus ROG GL552JX gaming laptop runs on Intel hardware.
Asus ROG GL552JX gaming laptop runs on Intel hardware.
(Photo: The Quint)

However, while Intel claims to have issued patches to lessen the damage of exploits, Positive Technologies said the mitigation may not be enough to fully protect systems.

Also Read : Intel Processors Hit With Another Security Bug Affecting Millions

Intel has thanked Positive Technologies for the disclosures and mentioned that an updated device can be only exploited if the affected machine is accessible to the attacker.

This is the latest security issue to have been reported about Intel chipsets, and we’re worried that millions of PCs with five-year-old Intel chipsets will be hard to track and detect if they have been attacked.

(With inputs from IANS)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Tech News section for more stories.

    Loading...