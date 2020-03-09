Major Flaw Discovered in Intel Processors That’ll Be Hard to Fix
Intel chipsets running on PCs in the past five years have a major security flaw that cannot be fixed.
According to security company Positive Technologies, who discovered it, the flaw could break apart a chain of trust for important technology like silicon-based encryption, hardware authentication and modern DRM protections, all crucial to the secured nature of a system on chip (SoC) for PCs and other devices.
Intel’s user-base includes the personal as well as the business segment, and the new report does raise concerns for the latter which depends on a secure device ecosystem.
Intel has put out a statement sharing the confirmation of the vulnerability, and claims it has fixed the issue via multiple patches, ensuring users have nothing to worry about.
The chip maker has also advised its users to keep updating their systems as soon as they become available, and to keep an eye on possible intrusions from third-party actors. The support page website also lists out the other concerns its users will have and looks to quash them with possible steps to mitigate it.
However, while Intel claims to have issued patches to lessen the damage of exploits, Positive Technologies said the mitigation may not be enough to fully protect systems.
Intel has thanked Positive Technologies for the disclosures and mentioned that an updated device can be only exploited if the affected machine is accessible to the attacker.
This is the latest security issue to have been reported about Intel chipsets, and we’re worried that millions of PCs with five-year-old Intel chipsets will be hard to track and detect if they have been attacked.
(With inputs from IANS)
