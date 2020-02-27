Indian Govt to Rework IT Act to Tackle Digital Challenges: Prasad

The Centre is planning to update the around 20-year-old Information Technology (IT) Act to widen its ambit to the changes in technology in the recent years.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said along the technology ecosystem, the challenges had also changed and increased in these years.

An experts committee could be set up for suggestions on updating the Act, he added.

Prasad, who also holds the communications portfolio, said the update would have major emphasis on cyber security and also take into account data privacy and protection.

"New technology has become very pronounced. The whole ecosystem of consumers has changed and so have the challenges," he said. It would also factor in large issues of the Supreme Court judgment on privacy and protection, he added.