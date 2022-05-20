Google’s Russia Subsidiary Can’t Pay Salaries, Set To File for Bankruptcy

Google's Russia subsidiary is set to file for bankruptcy after its bank accounts were seized by Vladimir Putin's government in the wake of the Ukraine war. The company said it is unable to pay salaries of over 100 employees as well as other bills.

The tech giant, however, said that it will continue to keep free services such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android, and Play available in the country.

Google's Russia operation generated $2 billion in revenue last year.

"Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," the company said in a statement to the registrar on Thursday.