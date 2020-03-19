Google Will Soon Offer Realtime Transcribing in Hindi on Mobile
Google's Translate app is getting a new mode on Android which will allow users to make transcriptions in real time. This means the app records and immediately converts that into text on the screen allowing you to read in language of your choice.
Google through this blog post has mentioned that Transcribe will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.
“Starting this week, you can use the Google Translate Android app to transcribe foreign language speech as it’s happening.,” Google added in its blog post.
As you can see in the image below, the option will soon roll out via update to Android users and here's how it'll work.
How to Transcribe in Real Time?
- Click on Transcribe icon on Translate app
- Select the source and targeted language
- Choose the text size of the translated text
Google recommends using this tool in a quiet environment, where only a single person is speaking into the microphone which will deliver most effective results. It's coming to Android for now and availability for iOS will be shared in the coming months.