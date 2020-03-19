Google Will Soon Offer Realtime Transcribing in Hindi on Mobile

Google's Translate app is getting a new mode on Android which will allow users to make transcriptions in real time. This means the app records and immediately converts that into text on the screen allowing you to read in language of your choice.

Google through this blog post has mentioned that Transcribe will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

“Starting this week, you can use the Google Translate Android app to transcribe foreign language speech as it’s happening.,” Google added in its blog post.