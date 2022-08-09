Google Search, Maps, YouTube Down for Thousands Worldwide
Downdetector received over 41,000 user-reports that the world's largest search engine was facing problems.
Google was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, 9 August, according to outage tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from sources including user-submitted complaints.
The website received over 41,000 user-reports that the world's largest search engine was facing problems.
Apart from that, users reported facing difficulties accessing Google's other services including Maps, Photos, Drive, Gmail, and YouTube, according to Downdetector.
The issue seems to have emerged at around 6:30 am IST when reports of problems began to rise above normal. By 7 am, thousands of reports had flooded in.
The outage persisted for certain users but most users could use the services again by 7:30 am, according to the outage tracker. Google hasn't yet provided a reason for the outage.
