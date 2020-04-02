Google is Shutting Down Neighbourly, Its Hyperlocal Social App

Neighbourly was meant to help you connect with people in neighbourhood to share specific tips, shortcuts and other generic information about your locality or neighbourhood and it worked offline too.

Neighbourly has a very simple interface where it lets users post questions and people nearby who have subscribed to the app can post the answers (if they wish to). Questions are posted in a stack of cards where you can swipe to answer or just pass to the next query.

Apart from text messages and questions, users can also post voice messages or queries in the app. You also have an option to delete all your neighbourly data that signs you out and erases you from the platform.

This isn’t the first time Google has tried its hand in hyperlocal services in India. Earlier in April 2017, it had launched an app named Aero which primarily catered to services like home maintenance, beauty and food delivery services.

This is the latest Google product in India closing shop. The search giant announced few months back its public Wi-Fi project Stations was also wrapping up in the country this year. However, RailTel officially confirmed it will be running the existing Wi-Fi stations without any help from Google or any other company.