Google Launches Virtual Visiting Cards: Here’s How It Works
Google has launched the People Cards feature for the mobile version of Google Search.
Google has launched its new search feature in India called People Cards. The feature has been introduced for professionals, entrepreneurs, influencers and freelancers or anyone who wants to be discovered online easily by creating a virtual visiting card.
This is Google’s attempt to offer a Linkedin-type feature on its Search engine. The feature has been first rolled out in India and currently only offers support for English. It is also only available only for mobiles.
How to Create People Cards?
- Users can create their own virtual visiting cards by signing into their Google accounts.
- You have to go to Google Search and trigger a new option called “add me to Search” or “get started”.
- Tap either option and fill the form that opens with your bio, description and other details.
- Google fetches the picture automatically from your Google account ID.
- You can also add links to your website, social media profiles, phone numbers, work address and more.
The company says the more information users provide for themselves the easier it will be to find them on the search engine. Google also says that it has put several measures in place to ensure that your data is not misused. Also, you can only create one virtual visiting card with one Google ID.
“We have a number of mechanisms to protect against abusive or spammy content, and if you come across low quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link to let us know. If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time.”Lauren Clark, Product Manager, Google Search
Though the feature looks like competition for LinkedIn, it still has many other functionalities to compete for shoulder to shoulder with the job search platform. At the moment, you cannot add other people to your account as connections.
