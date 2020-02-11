Google’s HR Chief Steps Aside As Worker Protest Intensifies

Google on Monday confirmed that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping away from her job as "vice president of people operations" at the internet company.

"We're grateful to Eileen for all she's done and look forward to her next chapter at Google," Sundar Pichai, the head of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a statement.

Google added more than 70,000 employees during Naughton's time as head of human resources, according to Pichai. Naughton said that she would work with Pichai and chief financial officer Ruth Porat to find a successor.