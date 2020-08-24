Google’s Android TV Dongle ‘Sabrina’ Coming Soon: Report

Google could launch the hardware close to October this month.

Published24 Aug 2020
Reports are surfacing online that Google is all set to launch two new hardware including a new smartphone and a media streaming device in the coming months.

The latter device is set to be the successor of the Google Chromecast Ultra but will come with dedicated remote control and a host of other features.

As per an XDADevelopers report, the upcoming Android TV dongle will be launched under the Google Nest branding and will be called ‘Sabrina’.

In terms of the ergonomics, the rumoured device looks a lot similar to the current Google Chromecast. The report also suggests that it will be offered in more colour options. It was earlier in March that Google’s plans of launching a media streaming device first came to light.

Also, one of the company’s latest FCC filings refers to an “Interactive Media Streaming Device” with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

If launched, the Google Sabrina will compete with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick and also the Xiaomi Mi Box S and the Mi TV Stick.

Google is also expected to launch a new flagship smartphone this year – most likely the Google Pixel 5 – and both the devices might be unveiled at the same event, scheduled to be held in October.

