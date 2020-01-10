China Mobile Reportedly Seeks Tie Up With Airtel & Vodafone Idea

In an interesting development this week, one of China’s biggest telecom operators, China Mobile is reportedly talking to Indian telcos Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited to make an entry into the Indian market.

The telco, according to this Livemint report, has held early stage talks with both the Indian telcos in order to jointly develop a cloud network in the country. The report, quoting multiple sources, suggests China Mobile is keen to enter the country and come as a holding company in either one of these telcos, or even both of them if that’s possible.

As a holding company, China Mobile will have enough power to have a say in policy making as well as management decisions but it cannot be active in day-to-day business operations.