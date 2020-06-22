This year’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to kick off on Monday, 22 June, in India with major announcements coming for the new iOS, iPad OS and more.The three-day event will be from 22-26 June with the keynote kicking off at 10:30 PM IST.This will be an online event for developers across the world. This year’s WWDC will be a free-to-watch event for all and can be viewed on Apple’s website, its event’s app on Apple TV, and also on Apple’s official YouTube channel.Apple WWDC 2020 on 22 June to be a Free For All Virtual EventApple WWDC is an event where the company talks about all the software integration and updates it will be bringing to its product ecosystem. There are rarely any hardware announcements at the event so don’t expect a new iPad or a Macbook to be launched.This year we may get to hear about the updates coming to the iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. This year we are expecting the company to reveal iOS 14 for iPhones.What to Expect?Rumours suggest that the new iOS 14 will boost Apple’s multitasking capabilities, bring a new layout to the ecosystem and enhance the augmented reality apps for iPhones.There are also rumours that Apple might rename the iOS to iPhone OS this year.Apple could also announce its migration to ARM-based chipsets for its Mac computers. The new chips will be based on the upcoming A14 processor that Apple plans to bring to its upcoming iPhone.There are also possibilities that Apple might drop some information on the new iMac but it’s unlikely we’ll see a launch.Apple could also release its over-the-ear headphones called “AirPods Studio”. There are also rumours that Apple TV 4K might be revealed at the event.Stay tuned to The Quint as we’ll get you the latest announcements and updates from the event. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.