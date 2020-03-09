iPad Air Users Report Blank Screen Issue, Apple to Fix It For Free
Apple has launched a repair service program for third-generation iPad Air models suffering from "blank screen issue" that can in some cases cause the display to turn white permanently.
The "iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue" covers current-generation iPad Air models manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019--no other iPad models are eligible.
To take advantage of the offer, one can can take their tablet to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Store, a user can also contact Apple Support if you want to mail it in.
“Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank," the company said in a statement recently.
Like Apple's other repair programs, the service is free if the company determines that the device is qualified. This is Apple’s second big repair program for its products in the past week.
The Cupertino-based giant will be paying $25 (Rs 1,830 approx) to affected iPhone users - mainly owners of iPhone 6, 7 and SE devices - as part of the $500 million class-action settlement in a case which involved slowing down older iPhones with a battery software update in 2017.
Which means every person who owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE, running iOS 10.2.1 prior to 21 December, 2017 that suffered from performance throttling, you are entitled for the claim.
