Amazon Wants to Hire 1 Lakh New Workforce to Meet Growing Demand
Amazon is looking to increases its overall workforce by 1,00,000 new employees as it wants to meet the growing demand for shipments and online orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Monday.
The company also said that it will increase the hourly pay of the workers employed in these positions by $2 in the United States through April 2020.
As more Americans stay indoors to protect themselves from an infection they have turned to online shopping platforms like Amazon for their groceries and household essentials.
Amazon informed its customers that they might face delays in their Prime deliveries and that they are also running short of some stock that is highly sought after.
Amazon has also opened its doors to people whose jobs have been impacted due to the spread of the virus, as it needs more hands on board for now.
If Amazon makes such a move, it will have to increase measures and take precautions to make sure the virus doesn’t spread within its walls as there have been reports that at least five Amazon warehouse workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Europe.
We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, Amazon
The company CEO Jeff Bezos is also in touch with the White House offering assistance to combat the growing new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is spreading across the US.
