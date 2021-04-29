Tata Digital Gets CCI Nod to Acquire 64.3% Stake in BigBasket

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Tata Digital's proposed acquisition of 64.3 per cent stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd (SGS), which operates the business-to-business arm of the online grocery firm BigBasket.

The proposed combination involves acquisition by Tata Digital Limited (TDL) of up to 64.3 per cent of the total share capital of SGS (on a fully diluted basis) through a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions, in one or more series of steps.

Subsequently, through a separate transaction, SGS may acquire sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (IRC).

The proposed combination will result in the acquisition by TDL of majority stake of and control over SGS.

Tata Digital Ltd (TDL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the entities belonging to the Tata Sons group.