SBI Launches OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal System: Check Details Here
Customers withdrawing cash from ATMs will now receive an OTP on their mobile phones to authenticate the transaction.
In the light of increased ATM frauds across the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new initiative to not only protect its customers from falling into any traps but also to minimise such fraudulent crimes.
The SBI has launched a one time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal system for the ATMs. Under this initiative, the bank will provide an additional security measure to its customers wherein account holders withdrawing cash from ATMs will receive an OTP on their mobile phones.
Only after the customer has verified transaction using the OTP will they be able to withdraw cash from the ATMs.
This new solution from SBI is indeed worth applauding as it is a step in the right direction to provide better safety to all customers. It will provide an additional layer of security to customers and protect them from getting into the trap of any criminals.
Since the OTP that is generated, will be sent only to the customer’s registered mobile number, the scope of any frauds will automatically be minimised.
The bank announced this decision to the public in a post on its official Twitter handle on 24 October 2021. It said, “Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority."
The SBI also attached a short video with its official announcement on Twitter wherein the entire safety process using the OTP for cash withdrawal is explained in a simplified manner.
Customers must note that they can only avail this service when they are using their SBI card to withdraw money from an SBI ATM. If any customer tries to withdraw money from any other bank's ATM, they will not be able to avail this protection facility.
According to media reports, this is because, the new system has not been created in the National Financial Switch (NFS).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.