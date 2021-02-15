Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch This Week, Priced Under Rs 15,000
This will be Samsung’s first smartphone in India with a quad-camera setup to be priced under Rs 15,000.
Samsung is all set to launch its smartphone Galaxy A12 this week. IANS reported about the launch as per the information provided by a source. This will be the first smartphone from Galaxy A series to launch in year 2021.
The new Samsung smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.
Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications
The upcoming Galaxy A12 smartphone is expected to have a large 6.5-inch HD+ display and is likely to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The source further stated that, it will come with a quad-camera setup at the back with 48 MP primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, macro and depth camera. There is no information available about the selfie camera.
The release date of the new Samsung Galaxy phone has not be revealed yet.
Samsung's Galaxy A portfolio is popular among young Gen Z and millennial consumers, looking to buy affordable yet well-designed smartphones.
In the past few weeks, Samsung has launched two sub-Rs 10,000 smartphones in India to create a bigger impact in the affordable segment.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and a large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant).
(With inputs from IANS)
