Reinventing Sports In The New Normal
Animesh Pandey founded ‘Born To Play’ so that he could coach talented kids towards realising their sporting dreams.
Animesh Pandey founded ‘Born To Play’, a sports-based start-up, so that he could coach talented kids towards realising their sporting dreams. Along with guiding with kids on how to make a career in sports, they also used to organise sports-based events. However, everything came to a standstill when the pandemic hit.
Since everything had pretty much shifted online, Animesh decided to venture into e-sports. But organising e-sports requires a stable and reliable internet connection. Here’s where Airtel Xstream Fiber had him covered. Ever since, he has successfully organised several e-sporting events. To know more about how Animesh reinvented sports in the new normal, watch out for our video that’s dropping soon.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.