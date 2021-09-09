Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i Launch Today: How to Watch the Live Stream

Realme 8s 5G, and Realme 8i will be launched by the popular smartphone brand Realme, in India on Thursday, 9 September 2021. These new devices will be an expansion Realme 8 smartphone series.

Launch event for the same is scheduled to go live at 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Along with the two new smartphones, Realme will also launch Realme Pad and Realme pocket speaker on 9 September 2021.