Police Detains Devendra Fadnavis During OBC Reservation Protest
BJP held a protest across the state demanding the restoration of the OBC quota in local governing bodies.
The Nagpur Police on Saturday, 26 June, detained former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a protest held by BJP workers in support of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, reported news agency ANI.
Opposition leaders from BJP on Saturday held a 'Chakka Jam' protest across the state demanding the restoration of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in local governing bodies.
Fadnavis participated in a protest from Nagpur while Leader of Opposition in the council Pravin Darekar took part in an agitation from Thane, as a result of which the road connectivity to Mumbai got blocked for some time.
In Pune, former minister Pankaja Munde said if the BJP's demand are not met, the party will launch massive protests in future.
The State Election Commission has announced bypolls in Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Akola, and Nagpur districts.
Elections will be contested from 85 seats of Zilla Parishad and 144 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP on Friday had demanded that the state government immediately approach the Supreme Court requesting a postponement of the Zilla Parishad bypolls in five districts.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in its 4 March order said that reservation in favour of OBCs in the local bodies concerned in Maharashtra cannot exceed aggregate 50 percent of the total seats reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and OBCs taken together.
(With input from agencies)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.