5 Things That Help First-Time Parents Including A Steady Internet Connection

Work from office is an ancient notion – especially in the Work From Anywhere ecosystem. Hybrid workstations are here to stay and organisations must carve out innovative ways to engage their employees. It does not necessarily entail that employees will never see the light of the cubicle. Only they must be incentivised to return to the office. Perhaps, this stands truer for those transitioning in their personal lives. Newlyweds and first-time parents want to spend quality time with their families without worrying about falling behind in their careers. Supporting them with greater resources and flexible work setups can help them strike the right work-life balance and drive higher productivity. Here are five things that can help them:

1. Paternity And Maternity Leaves: India Inc. organisations are ramping up their parental leave policies. Organisations like JP Morgan, NatWest and Pfizer are now offering a paternal leave of up to 12 weeks. It is a welcome change for working parents who can plan and split their responsibilities through early parenthood. Perhaps, other industries can follow suit.

2. Work From Home And Flexible Hours: In the last three years, we have learned that we can work from anywhere with adequate resources. A laptop, a steady internet connection, and some quiet space are all we need to get going on the days we are not at the office. Now it is possible to face disruptions due to poor connectivity if you are living in a remote colony. Switching to Airtel 5G Plus is a quick, easy and efficient solution. It provides 30X faster data speeds and offers unlimited data as an introductory offer for its 5G users. So, you don't need to worry about data and internet consumption even if you are downloading 4K content on your devices.

3. Four-Day Work Week: Some tech companies in the west are still in the trial phase. But early research reports indicate that it drives higher productivity, improves work-life balance and builds more efficient workstreams. Can it be successfully replicated in the Indian workforce?

4. Access To Affordable Childcare Policies: Support access to affordable and quality childcare to ensure that children have access to early childhood education and can develop the skills they need to reach their full potential.

Investing in family-friendly policies ultimately helps an organisation attract, motivate, and retain employees. Investing in children at the start of their lives is not only the moral thing to do. It is also a shrewd policy that ultimately benefits the employer and the employee.