Govt Should Make Inputs on Non-Personal Data Public: Panel Member

The Quint’s question was based on suggestions made by other members of the panel discussion on Wednesday, that comments submitted by the public should be made public for all.

Subhashish Bhadra, Principal Beneficial Technology, Omidyar Network, who was among the panelists at the webinar, had pointed out that the regulatory processes that advanced countries have put in place “is that you are supposed to invite comments and comments are supposed to made public.”

“Seeing which are the startups that have responded to this (report), what were their points of view, will actually enrich the debate,” Bhadra further added.