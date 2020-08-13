Motorola Razr 5G Variant Expected to Launch on 9 September: Report

The 5G variant of the iconic Moto Razr phone has been circling the rumour mill for quite some time now and the invite only shows a glimpse of the side of the foldable phone.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor bundled with 8GB Ram and 256GB internal storage.

The phone is also expected to host a 2845 mAh battery. The camera department could receive an upgrade by adopting Samsung’s 48 megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor.