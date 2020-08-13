Motorola Razr 5G Variant Expected to Launch on 9 September: Report
The smartphone manufactures invite teases that it will “flip the smartphone experience once again”.
Motorola has officially rolled out invites for an upcoming smartphone launch event, scheduled for 9 September. The smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the new Moto Razr 5G foldable smartphone, since the invite teases that the device will “flip the smartphone experience once again,” reported The Verge.
The 5G variant of the iconic Moto Razr phone has been circling the rumour mill for quite some time now and the invite only shows a glimpse of the side of the foldable phone.
The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor bundled with 8GB Ram and 256GB internal storage.
The phone is also expected to host a 2845 mAh battery. The camera department could receive an upgrade by adopting Samsung’s 48 megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor.
Some design changes may be introduced to the iconic foldable design in regards to the location of the camera sensor on the phone, thus creating a more compact phone.
According to XDA Developers, the phone would be first available for sale in China and North America. The Moto Razr is currently available in India at a price of ₹1,24,999.
