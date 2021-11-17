Mercedes-AMG a 45 S Launching in India on 19 November 2021

Mercedes AMG A 45 S: Exteriors

When it comes to appearances, Mercedes never disappoints. The AMG A 45 S willll sport a sculpted bonnet, an AMG-style Panamericana grille, large air vents, narrow LED headlights, and a prominent front splitter.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Besides this, a pronounced diffuser, wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and four exhaust tips will grace the hatchback's rear end.