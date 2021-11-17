Mercedes-AMG a 45 S Launching in India on 19 November 2021
Read on for full specifications of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S engine, exteriors, interiors, price and more.
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has finally introduced the Mercedes AMG A 45 S as its latest addition to its A-Class lineup in India. It is believed to be launched in India on 19 November 2021.
While the car was launched in the global markets in 2019 itself, it has been in the testing phase in India for a while now. Thus, car enthusiasts must keep their seat belts fastened and wait for the exclusive launch of the Mercedes AMG A 45 S in November now.
The hatchback flaunts an impressive look with a range of exciting tech features. The latest Mercedes AMG A 45 S will runs on a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is the world's most powerful 4-cylinder series production engine.
Mercedes AMG A 45 S: Exteriors
When it comes to appearances, Mercedes never disappoints. The AMG A 45 S willll sport a sculpted bonnet, an AMG-style Panamericana grille, large air vents, narrow LED headlights, and a prominent front splitter.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.
Besides this, a pronounced diffuser, wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and four exhaust tips will grace the hatchback's rear end.
Mercedes AMG A 45 S: Interiors
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has a head-up display, ambient lighting, bucket-style sport seats, circular AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather or DINAMICA microfiber.
It boasts a Burmester sound system, a digital instrument cluster with three display styles, and an MBUX infotainment system with support for voice commands.
Along with this, the hatchback also has multiple airbags and active lane-keeping assistance to ensure the optimal passenger safety.
Mercedes AMG A 45 S: Engine Specs
As mentioned above, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S draws power from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 416hp of power.
The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system as well.
Besides this, the giant can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.
Mercedes AMG A 45 S: Price in India
Mercedes-Benz is expected to reveal the price and availability of the AMG A 45 S hatchback in India during its launch in November 2021.
However, tech experts are assuming that the car will approximately cost around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.