Indian Smartphone Market Grows 42% in October Amid Festive Sales

The top five brands – Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and OPPO – together grabbed nearly 90 percent of the India smartphone market share in October, according to IDC India Monthly City-Level Smartphone Tracker.

“In 2019, a total of 140 million smartphones were sold in India. IDC expects 2020 to exit with a single digit decline in final consumer sell out,” said Upasana Joshi , Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, in a statement.