How To Pay Traffic eChallan Online at Parivahan - A Step-by-Step Guide

We should be extremely careful while driving and make sure to follow all the traffic rules diligently. Breaking traffic rules like rash driving, over-speeding, ditching the red lights, etc may land us into trouble and we will have to pay the traffic challan. eChallan is an online payment that is being paid by the citizens who violate the traffic rules and regulations issued by the traffic department.

Before the launch of eChallan, traffic violators had to pay the challan offline and it was really hectic, especially for the working people. eChallan is the digitized version of conventional challans. eChallans can be easily paid online through a web interface called 'Parivahan'.