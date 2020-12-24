Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Designed by Jose Levy Launched
Realme on Thursday, 23 December, launched the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India.
Designed by popular artist José Lévy, the earphones sport a smooth glossy mirror finish. These are an addition to the already available white and black options. The features of the new Master Edition variant is identical to the standard Relame Buds Air Pro, priced at Rs 4,999.
Realme Buds Air Pro is available in soul white and rock black colours, and is equipped with customised S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which prompts good noise cancellation effect while consuming low power.
Other than ANC, the earbuds are equipped with Transparency Mode, gaming mode, customisable controls, Google Fast Pair, and other features. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Buds worked best with Realme smartphones.
The Buds Air Pro uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smart device. The weight of each earbud is about 5 grams (single bud) and the charging case is about 39.5 grams, making it light and easy to carry.
While taking calls or listening to music for long hours and playing games such as Call of Duty, we did not feel any discomfort even after using these for long hours. The Realme Buds Air Pro utilises the company's custom S1 noise cancellation chip with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.
Realme uses both Feedforward and Feedback microphones for ANC, effectively blocking out the noise and making the listening experience fine even with TV on. The ultra-low-power realme S1 chip and 486mAh large battery capacity provided a good day-long total battery life. The device also didn't take much to get fully charged.
The Buds Air Pro gave a continuous music playback for about three hours without any disturbance. Equipped with 10mm Bass Boost drivers, the Buds delivered good and deeper bass.
