OnePlus Band Launches in India; Check Price and Specifications
OnePlus launched its first wearable, OnePlus Band on Monday, 11 January. The new OnePlus Band comes with a touch screen AMOLED display and will compete with its popular rival Mi Smart Band 5. The early access sale for OnePlus Band started at 9 am, on Tuesday, 12 January, on OnePlus.in.
OnePlus Band Price & Color
The OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. The band comes in three colour variants – black, navy and tangerine gray. People who are looking forward to buy the band can book it on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus, 13 January onwards.
OnePlus Band Specifications
|Product colors
|Black Navy Tangerine Gray
|Dimensions
|40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.45mm (Main Tracker) 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.95mm (Including heart rate sensor) 257mm x 21.0mm x 0.7mm (Band Strap only)
|Net Weight
|10.3g (Main Tracker) 22.6g (Main Tracker with Band Strap) 12.3g (Band Strap only)
|Display
|Type: AMOLED Size: 2.79 cm (1.1") Resolution: 126 x 294 pixels Adjustable brightness Control: Touch
|Sensors and vibration motor
|Blood Oxygen Sensor¹ 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope Optical heart rate sensor Motor
|Exercise Modes
|Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Free Training.
|Charging interface
|Wired OnePlus Band charging dongle, USB Type-A
|Battery life
|Up to 14 days⁹ Battery capacity: 100 mAh
Other features of the band includes message notifications, incoming call notifications, incoming call rejections, music playback controls, stopwatch, timer, alarm (vibration), camera-shutter controls, Find My Phone, zen mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), weather forecast, OTA upgrades and charge progress display.
OnePlus Band can be used in English, Hindi and Chinese. It is supported by Android 6.0 and above.
