Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch & Band 5i Launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has kicked off 2020 with three new products for the Indian market. The curtain raiser at the event was the new Honor 9x which has been priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 16,999.

Along the Honor 9x the company also launched the Honor Magic Watch 2 priced at Rs 12,999 for the 46mm variant and the 42mm variant will set you back Rs 14,999.

The company also launched the Honor Band 5i which comes in direct competition with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The Band 5i has been priced at Rs 1,999.