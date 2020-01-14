Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch & Band 5i Launched in India
Chinese smartphone maker Honor has kicked off 2020 with three new products for the Indian market. The curtain raiser at the event was the new Honor 9x which has been priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 16,999.
Along the Honor 9x the company also launched the Honor Magic Watch 2 priced at Rs 12,999 for the 46mm variant and the 42mm variant will set you back Rs 14,999.
The company also launched the Honor Band 5i which comes in direct competition with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The Band 5i has been priced at Rs 1,999.
Honor 9X
The Honor 9x comes with a 6.59-inch full HD display with a 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC paired with RAM options of 4GB and 6GB. It’s running on Android 9 with EMUI 9.1 on top.
It comes with 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery which supports 10w fast charging which against the competition is underwhelming in this price segment.
Also Read : Huawei, HONOR set to get Android Q update
The big selling point of the 9x is its triple rear camera setup which comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor complemented by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.
Honor Magic Watch 2 & Band 5i
Honor has also launched its flagship wearable in India which is the Magic Watch 2. The smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life as claimed by the company. It comes in a 1.2-inch and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display variant.
Under the hood, the Watch 2 comes with onboard GPS and also offers 15 different fitness tracking options. It is also water-resistance and comes with 2.5D glass for protection. Honor also said that the watch offers clear visibility under direct sunlight thanks to the 800 nits AMOLED display.
The Chinese smartphone makers also launched the Honor Band 5i which sports a 0.96-inch touch-sensitive colour display which a capacitive touch button below it. To help with charging the company is offering the band with a mounted USB 2.0 which you can connect to any USB port. Honor says that the band is capable of providing up to 9 days of battery life.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)