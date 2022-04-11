'Elon Musk Has Decided Not To Join Twitter Board': CEO Parag Agrawal
"The Board and I had many discussion about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly...," the Twitter CEO said.
Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter, the micro-blogging platform's CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday, 11 April, announced that Musk will not be joining Twitter's board.
"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best," Agrawal said in a statement.
"The Board and I had many discussion about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interest of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat."
Stating that Musk's non-acceptance of the offer to join the Twitter board was "for the best," Agrawal said, "We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."
This comes merely days after the CEO had announced Musk's appointment to the board on 5 April: "I'm excited to share that we're appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."
Musk had recently become Twitter's largest shareholder with a 9.2 percent stake worth $3 billion.
