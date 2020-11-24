Electronics Ministry Launches International Version of UMANG App

Indian Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications, and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, 23 November, launched the international version of the government’s Umang app.

“I must also complement the UMANG Team for coming up with a such a robust solution; I would also like the team to work on a voice based solution using AI so that the UMANG may reach to the common people living in the farthest corner of the country," Prasad said on the occasion.