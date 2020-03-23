Doing Everything To Keep You Connected: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal
Lauding the efforts of frontline workers, medical staff and caregivers dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has outlined steps the telco has taken to keep its consumers connected and employees and partners safe.
“We know there is a great responsibility on us, as connectivity providers, to do what it takes to make sure everything works at this time of stress,” Vittal said in a statement addressed to customers.
The telco has upgraded their network and broadband capabilities so as to enable a smooth work-from-home experience. So whether it’s getting on a conference call with colleagues or video calls with clients, you can go about your work seamlessly.
For Airtel, consumer safety is of paramount importance and they’re taking no chances. That’s why Vittal has urged consumers to use Airtel’s online channels instead of visiting physical stores. So if you’re looking to buy or recharge mobile, wi-fi or TV services, you can do that through their app or website. Corporate postpaid customers can easily manage their accounts through Airtel Enterprise Hub.
Vittal said, “For any Airtel employee that you may interact with – at an Airtel store or at your home – I want to re-assure you that we have taken all appropriate health and safety measures.” To this end, they have not only stepped up sanitation efforts and provided masks to their field force, but are also opting for precautionary quarantine measures, wherever applicable.
Airtel knows the crucial role technology plays at a sensitive time like this. As a result, the company has put into place a robust contingency plan so that all their operations run smoothly. They have taken into account all possible eventualities, including quarantining of any critical Network Operating Center or Call Center.
With a view to minimising health risks, teams have been split so that there are less number of people on a site at any given point in time. Vittal added, “We have also reviewed contingency plans of all our partners, our managed service providers, tower companies, equipment providers, call centers and software providers to ensure that we are all coordinated and operate as a single unit.”
Airtel has always been a consumer-first company and the comprehensive plan they have designed only reinforces this.
That’s not all. Vittal is also open to listening to your ideas and suggestions on how they can do better. You can write to him at airtelforbusiness@airtel.com. And while you’re at it, stay home, stay safe.