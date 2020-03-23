Doing Everything To Keep You Connected: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal

Vittal said, “For any Airtel employee that you may interact with – at an Airtel store or at your home – I want to re-assure you that we have taken all appropriate health and safety measures.” To this end, they have not only stepped up sanitation efforts and provided masks to their field force, but are also opting for precautionary quarantine measures, wherever applicable.

Airtel knows the crucial role technology plays at a sensitive time like this. As a result, the company has put into place a robust contingency plan so that all their operations run smoothly. They have taken into account all possible eventualities, including quarantining of any critical Network Operating Center or Call Center.

With a view to minimising health risks, teams have been split so that there are less number of people on a site at any given point in time. Vittal added, “We have also reviewed contingency plans of all our partners, our managed service providers, tower companies, equipment providers, call centers and software providers to ensure that we are all coordinated and operate as a single unit.”