COVID-19: Stay Connected While Staying Safe With Airtel Thanks App

Follow the same for DTH, data card and other services. The only difference will be that instead of your mobile number, you’ll have to enter the unique identification number for the service. For instance, for DTH, you’ll need to enter the DTH account number and for the data card you’ll have to enter the data card number. Staying connected while staying safe is literally that simple through the Airtel Thanks app.

Help those around you

During self-quarantine, it’s important for your mental health and well-being to stay connected to your loved ones. Whether that’s video calling your family every day or scheduling calls with your long-lost friends to catch up. This is the perfect opportunity to spend your time with those who truly matter, even if virtually. Staying connected will also help you get out of your head and not panic when things get overwhelming.

Same goes for others around you who might not be as digitally native as you or use feature phones that sadly can’t have apps. It could be your domestic help, building guard or even the elderly in the house. Make sure to look out for them as well and help them out with their mobile recharges. And since, the Airtel Thanks app allows you to recharge other numbers as well, it won’t be difficult at all. So, stay indoors, use the digital services provided to you and keep yourself and others around you safe.