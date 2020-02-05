Auto Expo 2020: New Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S & GLA Launched
German car maker Mercedes-Benz was one of the very few car manufacturers that launched a car on day 1 of the Auto Expo this year. The luxury automobile maker launched the AMG GT 63S 4M at the event which according to the company is the worid’s fastest series production four-seater.
The new AMG GT 63S has been launched at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom India) and offers a top speed of up to 315 kmph.
It is powered by a new 6-cylinder in-line and V8 engine with outputs ranging from 435 hp to 639 hp of peak power. It receives a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.
In this price segment, competes against Porsche Panamera Turbo, which is also a four-door performance car.
Also at the event the company announced the new Mercedes-Benz new GLA which has a shorter wheelbase than its predecessor and is shorter. Mercedes says that the new GLA will be launched in June this year. The car is expected to be priced at Rs 43 lakh.
It comes with a BS-VI compliant 2-litre engine which is expected to be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Design get a bit of an update with sharper aesthetic on the exterior with sharper and more angular headlamps flanking the redesigned front grille.
Other cars showcased at the Auto Expo are the AMG C 43 Coupe, the AMG G 63, the new E-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach.
