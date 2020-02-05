Auto Expo 2020: New Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S & GLA Launched

German car maker Mercedes-Benz was one of the very few car manufacturers that launched a car on day 1 of the Auto Expo this year. The luxury automobile maker launched the AMG GT 63S 4M at the event which according to the company is the worid’s fastest series production four-seater.

The new AMG GT 63S has been launched at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom India) and offers a top speed of up to 315 kmph.