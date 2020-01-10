Competition Watchdog Probing Maruti For Insurance Tie-Ins: Report

Have you ever bought a Maruti Suzuki vehicle and found the dealer bundling specific insurance plans with the car? Well, that’s exactly what the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is allegedly investigating.

The CCI is looking at allegations that Maruti is engaging in “tie-in arrangements” where a manufacturer promotes preferred insurance or lubricant brands, according to a Reuters report quoting sources.

Apparently the CCI had received complaints that buyers were sold only specific insurance products, which is anti-competitive as it prevents other insurance providers from selling their policies to a buyer.

Following up on the Reuters report, The Quint reached out to Maruti Suzuki for its response to this alleged case.