Competition Watchdog Probing Maruti For Insurance Tie-Ins: Report
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in October 2019 and is one of its best-sellers.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in October 2019 and is one of its best-sellers.Photo: The Quint

Competition Watchdog Probing Maruti For Insurance Tie-Ins: Report

The Quint
Car and Bike

Have you ever bought a Maruti Suzuki vehicle and found the dealer bundling specific insurance plans with the car? Well, that’s exactly what the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is allegedly investigating.

The CCI is looking at allegations that Maruti is engaging in “tie-in arrangements” where a manufacturer promotes preferred insurance or lubricant brands, according to a Reuters report quoting sources.

Apparently the CCI had received complaints that buyers were sold only specific insurance products, which is anti-competitive as it prevents other insurance providers from selling their policies to a buyer.

Following up on the Reuters report, The Quint reached out to Maruti Suzuki for its response to this alleged case.

“We are not aware of any such alleged complaint that is being investigated by CCI and therefore cannot comment on the same.”
Maruti Suzuki Spokesperson

Also Read : Uber is Now Offering Free of Cost Insurance to Its Riders in India

Loading...

What exactly is a tie-in arrangement? It is one where a dealer or dealers of a car brand bundle or sell insurance, lubricants or accessories of a particular brand only to the buyer. In such cases, the buyer is forced to be restricted to a few brands only.

Quite often, there would be competitive insurance policies that are available at a much lower premium, but the buyer isn’t made aware of these. Also, dealers sometimes say such policies won’t have “cashless claims” honoured. This is where anti-competitive laws come in.

The Reuters report says the competition commission did not respond to its queries.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to Focus on Hybrids Instead of All-Electric Cars

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Car and Bike section for more stories.

    Loading...