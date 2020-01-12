AutoQ: Kia Motors, Royal Enfield, Car Sales in 2019 Down And More

Looks like Royal Enfield is bringing the 2020 version of the Himalayan adventure bike to consumers sooner than expected. The popular motorcycle manufacturer has shared a new teaser video on its social media channel which suggests the new Himalayan is just around the corner.

The teaser says ‘Coming Soon – Royal Enfield Himalayan’ which, in all likelihood, means the company will most likely upgrade the bike with BS6 engine without giving it a complete design overhaul.

Before the launch of Hero Xpulse, Himalayan was the most affordable adventure bike that a person could buy in the Indian market. But with increasing cost, and upgrades to BS6 engine, will make sure the new Himalayan gets a higher price tag than before.

