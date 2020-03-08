AutoQ: Honda Africa Twin, Bajaj Dominar 250, Ford Endeavour & More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of the automotive stories
1. 2020 Honda Africa Twin Launched, Prices Start at Rs 15.35 Lakh
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the 2020 model of its flagship adventure motorcycle in India, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. This two-cylinder, 1,100 cc bike competes with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Ducati Multistrada.
Here's what's new with the 2020 model of the Honda Africa Twin adventure bikes. Essentially, it has shed some weight, got a larger fuel tank and a bit more power.
Also, it now comes with a 6-speed manual transmission in addition to the DCT automatic it has. There is a standard model and an adventure sports model.
Read the story here.
3. Bajaj Set to Launch Dominar 250 Soon as Dealers Take Bookings
Bajaj is all set to bring out a smaller version of its Dominar 400, the Dominar 250, powered by a single-cylinder 250 cc motor that is shared with the KTM 250 Duke. The Dominar 250 is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.6 lakh ex-showroom, about Rs 30,000 lower than its sibling.
Dealers in Pune are apparently taking bookings for the Dominar 250, indicating that it will be launched shortly, according to a report by Zigwheels. The Bajaj Dominar 250 will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM 250 Duke as well as Yamaha’s 250 cc bikes.
However, if Bajaj detunes it in the interest of fuel economy, then expect slightly lower output, which is still well within what one expects from bikes of this cubic capacity. It will have a six-speed transmission with a slip-assist clutch.
Spy shots show that Bajaj is likely to introduce the Dominar 250 in red and black colour combinations.
Read the story here.
4. Volkswagen Launches Tiguan AllSpace SUV, Priced at Rs 33.12 Lakh
Volkswagen India launched its first SUV for 2020, the Tiguan AllSpace at Rs 33.12 lakh ex-showroom. This is a seven-seat SUV, which is longer than the smaller five-seat Tiguan.
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace competes with the Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner and Honda CR-V in that price segment. Unlike earlier SUVs from Volkswagen, this one will be offered only with a petrol engine.
The Tiguan AllSpace comes with a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an all-wheel drive system.
Read the story here.