2022 TVS iQube Long-Range E-scooter: Launch Today, Time, and Expected Features
2022 TVS iQube Long-Range E-scooter: The e-scooter will make its debut today, 18 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
The TVS iQube is one of the most popular electric scooters in India. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is all set to launch today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. The TVS iQube e-scooter was first officially launched in the year 2020. Now, it is going to come back with an upgrade in 2022 and the grand launch will take place today, 18 May 2022 as per the latest updates. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is eagerly awaited.
The latest launch is going to bring iQube up to the mark with the other e-scooter brands. It is to be noted that upgrades have been made in the driving range and top speed in the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter.
The brand new 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter will have a lot of upgraded specifications that everybody should know.
Everybody will get to know about the price and the features in detail once the e-scooter launches today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
The current generation scooter is available with a range of approximately 75 km and a top speed of around 78 kmph.
2022 TVS iQube Long-Range E-scooter: Expected Specifications and Price
It is to be noted that the launch of the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter will take place today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The company has also shared a few teasers for the upcoming launch of the scooter.
The latest teasers indicate that TVS is ready to introduce some new colour schemes to make the new model stand out from the existing model.
It is important to note that the TVS Motor Company has not revealed enough details on the specifications of the upgraded e-scooter.
As per the teasers, the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is expected to be more powerful and come at a range of about 123 km. The TVS SmartXonnect is expected to make a return with the upcoming model.
Since there is not much information on the specifications of the upcoming e-scooter, one has to wait for the launch to take place today, 18 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
The company is expected to reveal more information on the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter during the launch event.
