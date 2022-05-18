2022 TVS iQube Long-Range E-scooter: Launch Today, Time, and Expected Features

The TVS iQube is one of the most popular electric scooters in India. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is all set to launch today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. The TVS iQube e-scooter was first officially launched in the year 2020. Now, it is going to come back with an upgrade in 2022 and the grand launch will take place today, 18 May 2022 as per the latest updates. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is eagerly awaited.