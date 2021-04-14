Apple Event 2021: What to Expect And How Can You Watch Online?

Tech giant Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a special event at 10:30 pm IST on Tuesday, 20 April.

The 'Spring Loaded' global event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US.

According to a report by MacRumours, the company is likely to launch its flagship devices, including iPad Pro, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and the revamped Mac.