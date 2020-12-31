Amazon to Launch ‘Future Engineer’ Education Program in India Soon

Amazon on Thursday, 31 December, announced that it is planning to launch its computer science education program, ‘Future Engineer’, in India soon.

Amazon had launched its Future Engineer program in the US in 2019. Since its launch, the company has served more than 550,000 students.

“Amazon Future Engineer more than doubled its reach, adding more than 3,000 schools to its program, and serving more than 5,000 schools and 550,000 students in need with computer science coursework across the US,” Amazon stated in a press release.