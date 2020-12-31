Amazon to Launch ‘Future Engineer’ Education Program in India Soon
The company has also promised to create as many as one million jobs in India by 2025.
Amazon on Thursday, 31 December, announced that it is planning to launch its computer science education program, ‘Future Engineer’, in India soon.
Amazon had launched its Future Engineer program in the US in 2019. Since its launch, the company has served more than 550,000 students.
“Amazon Future Engineer more than doubled its reach, adding more than 3,000 schools to its program, and serving more than 5,000 schools and 550,000 students in need with computer science coursework across the US,” Amazon stated in a press release.
A job posting that was first spotted by TechCrunch hints towards the company’s plan to extend the program to India in 2021.
Amazon India in the job description for the Amazon Future Engineer said that it’s a “childhood-to-career program” that is “aimed at enabling underserved and underprivileged communities to have access to high-quality computer science education.”
Amazon India has already invested more than $6.5 billion in India. The company has also promised to create as many as one million jobs in India by 2025.
