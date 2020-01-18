Bad Network At Home Or Office? Wi-Fi Calling Is The Solution

Do you often face network problems at home or in office? Are you left saying ‘Hello hello’ with no response and do you keep rushing to the window so that ‘network mil jaye’. Well, it’s time to bid goodbye to this problem with Airtel Wi-Fi calling.

Airtel is the first telco to introduce Wi-Fi calling in India. As of now, this service has been launched in Delhi NCR and will be soon extended to across India. But what exactly is Wi-Fi calling and how does it solve your network woes? Do you need any extra app or hardware? To find answers to all these questions and more, watch the video right away!