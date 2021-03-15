Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Poll Partnership With Dhinakaran’s AMMK
The terms of the alliance deal state that the DMDK will be able to contest 60 of the state’s 234 seats.
Days after walking out of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has sealed an election partnership with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).
The terms of the alliance deal state that the DMDK will be able to contest 60 of the state’s 234 seats and the AMMK will withdraw candidates from seats allotted to the DMDK.
According to NDTV, the DMDK has released its first list of candidates, among which are Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha, who will contest from Virudhachalam, and ex-MLA P Parthasarathy, who will contest from Virugambakkam.
Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on 6 April.
DMDK Walks Out of Alliance With AIADMK
The DMDK quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Tuesday, 9 March.
The party, which had been holding extended discussions with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over seat allocation, said that the exit from the alliance happened because of the non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies.
According to The News Minute, Vijayakanth said, “In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, the DMDK held talks with the AIADMK in three sittings. The AIADMK refused to allot the requested numbers of the seats and the demanded seats. So, as the negotiations did not reach a desired conclusion and since all of DMDK district secretaries reached a decision, the DMDK has decided to quit the AIADMK and DMDK alliance from March 9.”
