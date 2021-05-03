Vanathi Srinivasan Defeats Kamal Haasan To Win Coimbatore South 

For Vanathi Srinivasan, this was her third state Assembly election. She had contested from Coimbatore South in 2016 as well and had come third after Amman K Arjunan and Mayura Jayakumar.

With political veterans in Coimbatore South like Vanathi Srinivasan and Mayura Jayakumar on the sidelines of the contest, Kamal Haasan, an electoral debutant, had said, “Coimbatore is a place close to my heart. ‘Kongu sezhithaal, engum sezhikum’ (If Kongu region flourishes, everywhere else would flourish too) is a proverb. It is sad that it has become a corrupt capital now. I plan on changing that. My voice will ring like the sound of conch from Coimbatore in the Assembly. It is in people’s hand for that to happen,” as he announced his candidature.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)