Unpardonable: Oppn Parties Slam Govt For No Vote on Eelam Tamils

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday, 23 March, slammed the Union government for abstaining from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka, calling it an “unpardonable betrayal” of Eelam Tamil.

The development came ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on 6 April.

DMK chief M K Stalin claimed that the refusal of the BJP-led government to vote reflected that the party is against the Eelam Tamils.