Tamil Nadu: Only 14% People Aged 45+ Have Got First Vaccine Dose

A set of statistics presented by the NITI Aayog on Thursday, 13 May, has re-emphasised Tamil Nadu's low efficiency in ensuring vaccination against COVID-19 for its citizens.

According to the latest figures presented on Thursday, the state has only managed to vaccinate 14% of its population above the age of 45. It stood last in the country on this count, even behind Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh.

These abysmal vaccination numbers, according to experts and the present DMK government, are a result of a combination of factors.