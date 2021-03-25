Washing Clothes to Begging: TN’s Out-of-the-Box Ideas for Votes 

Whoever said election campaigns are boring must have not met this bunch of Tamil Nadu candidates contesting the 2021 Assembly polls. Contestants from both the ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK, and in some cases even independents are grabbing eyeballs with their campaign ideas.

The candidates canvassed by reaching out to the common voters through everyday activities like washing clothes and cooking food. Some of them even resorted to begging. All of these candidates decided to ditch conventional campaign methods to seek the voters’ attention.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, experimented with unconventional styles of campaigning when he swam with the fishermen of Kerala off the coast of Kollam, and cooked and ate Tamil Nadu’s ‘Kaalan’ or mushroom biriyani when he visited the state.