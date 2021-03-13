Will Urge for Report on Cause of Jayalalithaa’s Death: MK Stalin

Stalin also promised 75 percent job reservation in the government sector for Tamils and said that he will urge private companies to introduce a similar system. He also vowed to increase women’s reservation to 40% in government jobs and maternity leave to 12 months.

He further promised to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In the past few years, there have been several student suicides reported and the party has been rallying against the entrance exam.