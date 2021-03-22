TN Polls: BJP Manifesto Promises 50 L New Jobs, Prohibition & More

The BJP has promised to create 50 lakh jobs if voted to power in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly polls. Apart from employment opportunities, the BJP’s manifesto also promises Rs 6,000 annual support for fishermen and farmers, and total prohibition of alcohol in the state if voted to power.

The party released its election manifesto on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP state president L Murugan and other senior leaders of the party.