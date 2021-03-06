Is Liberal Politics at the Core of Rahul Gandhi’s Stunts in South?

It is not common knowledge that Rahul Gandhi runs at least 25 km every day. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – through its PR campaigns – has made it amply clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a penchant for yoga.

The image imbalance between Gandhi and Modi is bound to change as the Congress has kicked off a unique election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where Assembly elections will be held on 6 April.

What is it all about?