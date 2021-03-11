‘No Ill-feeling For Not Getting Chepauk-Triplicane’: Khushboo
Even though BJP didn’t get Chepauk-Triplicane seat, Khushboo said she would continue to work for the constituency.
Actor and politician Khusbhoo Sundar, on Thursday, 11 March, tweeted that despite the BJP not getting the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (formerly known as Chepauk-Triplicane) seat in the seat-sharing negotiations with the AIADMK, her relationship with the constituency will continue. She further clarified that she harbours no ill-feeling towards the party for not giving her the seat and said that a 'true soldier' is one who expects nothing.
"Want to thank each and every one of those who have stood by me in my journey and trusted me to bring in a change and do better. Will be indebted. Last 3 months were beautiful, enriching, learning a lesson to become a better person. My relationship with Chepauk-Triplicane is for life," said the BJP leader. "I shall always be indebted to them and promise to continue to fulfill my duty of bettering their lives and adding happiness. I was in charge of the Chepauk-Triplicane assembly constituency. Never once have I ever said I was the candidate," she clarified.
She further added that a true soldier is one who expects nothing in return.
"I have been working hard at the ground level for the Chepauk-Triplicane assembly constituency as a true soldier. The love, affection and respect showered upon me by the people of that constituency was genuine and pure," she insisted.
Further reacting to comments that the BJP too had passed her over for a chance to be part of electoral politics, she tweeted that her exposure in the BJP had been far more than any other party.
"No other party gave me the opportunity to work at the grassroots level. Finally, BJP did. I have learned a lot in these 3 months. Those who see sarcasm in my last tweet, please do not let your minds overshoot. Relax, I work for the party and party knows the best," she insisted.
Khusbhoo was made in charge of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and has been campaigning there for the last few weeks to drum up support for the AIADMK alliance. However, on Wednesday, it was announced that PMK will be getting the constituency after seat-sharing negotiations.
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is considered to be a DMK bastion and it was from where former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi thrice emerged victorious as an MLA.
